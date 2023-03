St. George’s Episcopal Church’s annual service set for April 16 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

WOODLEAF — The annual service at historic St. George’s Episcopal Church will be held Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Edwin Cox, priest at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury, will conduct the service. The church is located at 9170 Cool Springs Road. For information call 919-619-8588.