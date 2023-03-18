Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church’s Women in White Concert is Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

EAST SPENCER — The Inspirational Choir of Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church will be having their Women in White Concert on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m.

The concert includes a memorial tribute to Renee Tillman Ellis, who was a member of the church and participated in other Women in White Concerts.

All women who plan to attend are asked to wear white in support of the program. Patrick Tate is the director and Tim Jones with others will provide the music.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is at 904 S. Long St.