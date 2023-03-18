Rail Walk’s opening reception for ‘Emergence’ is March 25 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The artists of Rail Walk Studios & Gallery will host an opening reception March 25 for their spring exhibit, “Emergence.”

Works by eight artists representing a wide variety of media will be on display March 25 – April 29 in the main gallery at 409-413 N. Lee St. in the historic arts district of Salisbury. The reception is free and open to the public and will run from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Artists in the exhibit are Sharon Forthofer, oils; Keyth Kahrs, acrylics; Mona Moscardini, photography; Nichole Pequeno, mixed media; Tim Propst, acrylics; Michael Ploplis, oils; Pamela Sofley, acrylics; and Marietta Foster Smith, watercolors.

Additional information can be found on www.railwalkstudiosandgallery or by calling 704-469-2781.