Mack Williams: Palm Sunday road reverie

With Ash Wednesday not far in the past, Palm Sunday surely is just around the corner. My church’s Palm Sunday Service, as well as those of many other churches, always kicks off (Sunday football terminology) when the children sometimes thunder down the aisle waving palm fronds (somewhat like football fans supporting their teams).

To some, this might seem “rambunctious behavior” for Presbyterians; but let me remind you: they’re only “junior” Presbyterians!

Even though our Sunday School children didn’t litter the carpet with the palms(remember, they’re Presbyterians), I reflected upon the time palms were strewn upon Jerusalem’s main thoroughfare two thousand years ago.

And speaking of thoroughfare” and “palms,” I have a couple of 4-foot strands of real palm frond in the back glass of my old Oldsmobile Alero. They date from Palm Sunday, 2019, the last “normal” Palm Sunday Service at my church before the pandemic. That morning, there was a small pile of palm strips at the Narthex of the church for children and choir members to carry and wave during Palm Sunday Processional.

I picked up and kept a few of those palm strips that day, later “tucked away” in my car’s back window. Over time, they have have become a sun-and-heat-dried pale beige. Hmm, it just now occurs to me that I deprived them from their natural evolution into “written” ashen Crosses upon the heads of some of the Faithful on that next year’s Ash Wednesday!

When I was a child, we would sometimes get a hand-woven, palm-sized, palm leaf cross and hang it on our living room wall . Perhaps I should try my hand at weaving one of those strips which are out in my car. To me, dried Palm Sunday Palm strips have a special aura, but when woven in and upon themselves, they become an enfolded special Blessing! Come to think of it, those palm strips in my car might have the makings of several Crosses!