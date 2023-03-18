Kiwanis Pancake Festival set for March 24-25 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The annual Salisbury Kiwanis Pancake Festival will return with indoor seating at the Hurley Y on March 24-25. Organizers are eager this year to return to the traditional supper and breakfast dining experience in the gym. The festival dates to 1957.

The drive-thru option will be available and hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 8-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 for pancakes, sausage and drinks. You can get them from sponsors, buy in advance from Kiwanis Club members or on-site. Children 10 and under in attendance will be given a free ticket at the door.

Considered an annual “rite of spring” since its beginning, it is the major fundraising event for the Salisbury Kiwanis Club. Approximately $30,000 is raised which is used to fund the children’s charity projects of the club throughout the year. Funds are generated from sponsorships, ticket sales and donations.

The Kiwanis Club supports Rowan Partners for Education, sponsors “Terrific Kids,” “BUG” (Bringing Up Grades), and “Key Club” in several schools.

Terrific Kids is a recognition program for students in elementary school. Classroom teachers grant Terrific Kid status to students each quarter who exemplify good behavior and character. Students receive a certificate, pencils and a bumper sticker for parents to put on their car.

BUG, or Bringing Up Grades, is designed to recognize elementary-aged students for improving their grades in various subjects. They are presented each quarter by classroom teachers at school assemblies, with students receiving a certificate and small trinkets.

Key Clubs at Carson, East Rowan, North Rowan and Salisbury high schools are service leadership organizations. More than 150 local students are involved this year. Faculty advisers are Caroline Hann at Carson, Stephanie Swink at East Rowan, Lucas Safrit at North and Andrea Mohammad at Salisbury.

Key Club members help with the Pancake Festival each year.

The club offers a $1,000 college scholarship each year to four seniors who are members of the Key Club.

The club also provides funds for infant car seats needed by families leaving Novant Rowan Health Center, books and events for kids associated with Smart Start Rowan, help for the Three-Wide Foundation’s Christmas Dinner for local “book bag families,” support for Project Light anti-human trafficking efforts, Christmas gifts for children associated with Terrie Hess House, assistance with One Church, One Child, support for Communities in Schools, aid for Power Cross Ministries, support for purchasing e-readers for the ApSeed Elementary Education Program, support for Livingstone College’s Bridge Program, support for the Crosby Scholars Program, sponsorship of a Rowan Little League Team, support for the J.F. Hurley Family Y Invest in Youth Program, support for the Carolinas District Kiwanis Foundation and support for Kiwanis International Children’s Fund.

Members also help with the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign, donate and deliver magazines to Novant Rowan Medical Center and usher for the Piedmont Players at the Meroney Theater.