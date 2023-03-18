‘James & The Giant Peach’ starts March 24 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players is presenting “James & The Giant Peach” by Roald Dahl and adapted for the stage by Richard R. George.

Keaton Brower directs the story of a magical peach, an imprisoned boy and an incredible journey. When young James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers magic crocodile tongues that launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of a gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with oversized personalities! After the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces danger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick with and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once the big peach lands in the Big Apple.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Annagail Murray, Aidan Melton, Hannah Bogle, Dorie Clark, Hannah Jean Roy, Ella Varner, Samantha Lenig, Troy Krieg, Paisley Rocco, Anelise Roy, German Jaramillo, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Josie Allen, Daleiah Waters, Carson Marino, Finley Driggers, Aymen Bronson, Jillian Crawley, Finley Driggers, Ezra “Jack” James, Samantha Lenig, Nora Malek, Carson Marino, Ella Murray, Abigail Riley, Ella Varner and Daleiah Waters.

Producing partners are Owen and Elizabeth Norvell.

Performance schedule is Fridays, March 24 and 31, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

On Saturday, March 25, from 6-8 p.m., in partnership with South Main Book Company, there will be a book fair in the lobby of The Norvell Theatre, before and during the show. The theater is at 135 E Fisher St.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704.633.5471.