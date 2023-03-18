Gold Rush Art and Crafts Festival seeking participants

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

GOLD HILL —  The Gold Hill Merchants’ Association invites artists and craft persons to apply to participate in the 2023 Gold Rush Art and Crafts Festival to be held Saturday, July 22, in the Historic Village of Gold Hill. Vendor applications with detailed information may be found at www.shopgoldhill.com

The $50 space fee should not be paid until after notification of acceptance. Applications are juried and due by May 27. All items must be hand-made. Limited spaces are available. Submit questions to goldhillmerchantsassociation@gmail.com 

 

