Travis Denning to perform at Jiggy with the Piggy Festival in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Country artist Travis Denning will perform the Friday Night Jiggy with the Piggy concert on May 5.

The festival runs May 4 – May 7 in downtown Kannapolis. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/jiggywiththepiggy for the full schedule.

Denning had a No. 1 song, “After A Few” and other hits such as “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” “Where That Beer’s Been,” and “Abby.”

Ryan Perry will be the opening act for Denning. Ryan’s songs include, “My Hometown” and “So Much Time.”

More than 50 barbecue competition teams from across the U.S. will compete for bragging rights and prize money.

An online Jiggy FanFest store is open and you can receive a discount at this link: https://city-of-kannapolis.myspreadshop.com/.

The festival and concert are free (no pets please).

Jiggy Festival Schedule:

Wednesday, May 3

11 a.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame

Thursday, May 4

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market Opens for the Season – corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard & Vance Avenue

6:30 p.m. – Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes)

7 p.m.– Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) – Star Wars Night – May the Force Be With You – Postgame Fireworks

Friday, May 5

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. – Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Carnival Rides, and More

5:30 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame

7 p.m. – Travis Denning Concert (Ryan Perry – Opening Act) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

9 p.m. – Festival Closes

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m. – Jiggy Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Music, Carnival Rides, and More

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja Course

Noon – 2 p.m. People’s Choice – Pork Tasting (while supplies last) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe. (Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.

Throughout the day barbecue teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

5 p.m. – Jiggy Festival Closes

7 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame – Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, May 7

1 p.m. – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Q’s) Ballgame