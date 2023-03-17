Spencer launches CDBG housing rehabilitation program Published 12:05 am Friday, March 17, 2023

SPENCER — The town is accepting applications for a new Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Spencer was awarded a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for Neighborhood Revitalization from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. These funds are available to finance the rehabilitation of up to 10 owner-occupied homes in Spencer. Rental or investment properties are not eligible. Funds may be used to finance the rehabilitation of privately-owned single-family homes that are owner-occupied.

Eligible projects include repairs to deteriorated building systems such as foundations, floors, walls, roofs, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and windows/doors. For complete details about the program, including information on all eligible rehabilitation projects, application and eligibility requirements, income requirements, terms of financial assistance, and the application review and selection process, review the full Program Guidelines.

The town has maintained an interest list since CDBG funding was awarded in late 2020, and mailed or delivered complete program and application information to several dozen interested property owners on March 9. Some of those notified have expressed an interest and some are referrals made by the code enforcement officer. Although the town anticipates a high level of interest in this program, funding is limited and not all applicants will be selected. Assistance will be prioritized for lower- and lowest-income households with significant home repair needs.

Program Administrator Kyle Harris, who is a town planner, encouraged people to review the eligibility requirements before applying, “because not everyone will be eligible.” But he gave kudos to Mayor Jonathan Williams and Town Manager Peter Franzese and the town’s management team for applying for and receiving the grant.

“This town punches above its weight,” said Harris, noting that the town continues to have success in funding projects and completing them.

He added that this program is “aimed at the homes with the most significant needs. It’s really a quality of life improvement, targeting individual homes rather than whole neighborhoods. If some neighborhood stabilization happens because of it, that’s great, but that’s not the goal here.”

Eligible homeowners are invited to apply for funding by Wednesday, May 3, at noon. The program guidelines, application instructions, and application form are available at spencernc.gov/CDBG. Hard copies can be picked up at town hall.

All inquiries and application submittals should be directed to Harris. All applications must be completed in full to be considered, said Harris, and completed applications can be submitted three ways:

Emailed to kharris@spencernc.gov

Mailed to: Kyle Harris, Town of Spencer, P.O. Box 45, Spencer NC 28159-0045

Hand-delivered at the front desk of town hall, 460 South Salisbury Avenue, weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information go to spencernc.gov/CDBG or call 704-633-2231.