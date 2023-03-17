One person sent to hospital after South Fulton Street shooting

Published 2:45 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Staff Report

Salisbury Police investigate around a Honda Civic after one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon on South Fulton Street. Charlie Drape/Salisbury Post.

SALISBURY — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon on South Fulton Street, according to Salisbury Police.

Officers are on the scene investigating and the shooting victim apparently had non-life threatening injuries. No suspect has been arrested.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Fulton Street resident Don Hesprich said he had just returned home when his wife told him that someone had been shot. The victim was in a car that ran into the curb in front of their house. No one reported hearing any gunshots.

Police said there is no danger to the neighborhood and asked anyone with information to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

 

 

More Crime

Blotter for March 17

Victim of shooting in bowling alley parking lot identified

One shot in bowling alley parking lot

Blotter: Rowan County deputies bring in two on drug charges

Print Article