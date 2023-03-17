One person sent to hospital after South Fulton Street shooting Published 2:45 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

SALISBURY — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon on South Fulton Street, according to Salisbury Police.

Officers are on the scene investigating and the shooting victim apparently had non-life threatening injuries. No suspect has been arrested.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m.

Fulton Street resident Don Hesprich said he had just returned home when his wife told him that someone had been shot. The victim was in a car that ran into the curb in front of their house. No one reported hearing any gunshots.

Police said there is no danger to the neighborhood and asked anyone with information to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.