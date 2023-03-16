West Rowan High School classes of 1974-75 to hold reunion Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The West Rowan graduating classes of 1974 and 1975 will gather for a reunion on Saturday, April 29 from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Walnut Hill venue at 1090 Mountain Rd in Cleveland.

A meal will be provided, and a DJ will play favorite songs of yesterday and today. Lots of fun, fellowship, and dancing are anticipated. The all-inclusive cost is $50 per person for those who wish to have beer or wine, or $45 per person for those who will have non-alcoholic beverages.

Each graduate may bring one guest for an additional fee. Payments must be made in advance by March 31. Contact David Joyner at docjoyn@gmail.com for details regarding submission of payment.