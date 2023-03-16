Salisbury Magazine on the stands now, showcases Livingstone’s new high tech research

Published 12:02 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — The April edition of the Salisbury Magazine is on newsstands now and features an in-depth look at Livingstone College’s new building that caters to high-tech research.

You’ll also find stories on Trinity Oak’s 30th anniversary, and Novant’s cardiac rehabilitation program. You’ll meet teacher, coach and artist Tim Propst, and ghost sign restorers Earle Kluttz Thompson and Raines Thompson Kuppin.

