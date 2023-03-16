Rowan County Republican Convention: New leaders named Published 12:01 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Rowan County Republican Precinct Meetings and Convention were held Saturday, March 11. Precinct meetings began at 9 a.m. and the convention began at 9:30 a.m.

The convention elected new leaders for the 2023-2025 term. The Chairman is Tony Yon; Vice-Chairwoman Nalini Joseph; Secretary Pat Blide; and Treasurer Glenn Dixon. Members at large, media coordinator, precinct chairs and precinct vice-chairs were also elected and announced.

Guest speaker was Brian Echevarria, a previous candidate for N.C. House District 73 in Cabarrus County. Echevarria’s work experience includes financial advisor, local business owner and building contractor. He gained national attention when a video of his comments to the Cabarrus Board of Education, thanking them for a non-discrimination resolution, went viral. Brian spoke against CRT and boys participating in girls’ sports. A father of three, he is biracial, bilingual and multicultural.

Echevarria focused on the need for the Republican Party, the party of Frederick Douglas, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, to win the moment and secure America’s future. He stressed that to do that, Republicans must be principled again, be kind and play to win. If the rules to win have changed, Republicans have to play by the new rules, too.

Announcements included the Rowan Republican Women’s Elizabeth Dole Dinner which is 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Cauble Winery. For more information contact RowanRepublicanWomen@gmail.com . Training for the new county party leaders will be Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. For more information, contact information@rowanrepublicans. com. The NC GOP Convention will be June 8-11 at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. The convention business will be conducted on Saturday, June 10.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Rep. Harry Warren presented a plaque of appreciation to outgoing Chairwoman Elaine Hewitt.