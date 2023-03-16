Preview: Salisbury City Council meeting
Published 2:18 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023
SALISBURY- The Salisbury City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the items that will discussed:
- Council to recognize the Salisbury High School girl’s varsity basketball team for winning the 2A state championship.
- Council to recognize Bell Tower Green Park and the parks and recreation department for 2023 North Carolina Main Street Awards.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5:00 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign-up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Council to consider adopting an ordinance designating the “Mary Steele Scales House” located at 126 East Steele Street as a local historic landmark.
- Council to receive an update regarding the Bell Tower Green Park from Bell Tower Green, Inc.
- Council to receive an update regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
- Council to consider awarding contracts to NJR Group Inc. for a unit-based contract in the amount of $869,540.88 for street paving and a unit based contract in the amount of $50,000 for paving portions of the greenway.
- Council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute a contract renewal with Atlantic Coast Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $1,050,000 for construction expenses related to the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project – contract 2.
- Applications are being accepted for neighborhood participation in the 2023 BlockWork event scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023. Applications and guidelines are available online at www.salisburync.gov/BlockWork. The deadline to submit an application is May 1, 2023. For more information contact Alyssa Nelson at 704-638-5235 or email blockwork@salisburync.gov.
- The Community Appearance Commission and Tree Board will host a tree give-away Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Town Creek Park located at
702 East Monroe Street. For more information contact Alyssa Nelson at 704-638- 5235 or Stephen Brown at (704) 638-4881.