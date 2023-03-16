Livingstone hosts first in-person open house since pandemic began Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Livingstone College wire service

SALISBURY — After taking a few years off due to the COVID pandemic, Livingstone College will host its first in-person open house on Monday.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Open house is an opportunity for prospective students to experience Livingstone College in action, such as the classrooms, the cafeteria, the student body and the campus activities.

The theme for this year’s in-person event is field trip. Since it will be held during a school day, students will be bused to the college campus, but the event is still open, and walk-ins will be accepted.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in, followed by a kickoff featuring the Livingstone College Blue Thunder Marching Band and cheerleaders at 9:30 a.m.

The admissions team will be introduced at 9:45 a.m., followed by an introduction of Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

The gospel choir, athletics, student affairs and the Royal Court, which includes the queens and kings of Livingstone College, are also on the schedule.

Their event will feature department overviews for academic affairs, student affairs, financial aid, registrar, retention and student accounts.

Lunch and tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Livingstone College experience is like no other,” said Dr. Wilbur Lucas, associate vice president of enrollment management. “You truly will have the opportunity to take full advantage of your college experience here at the ‘Stone.’ With the hard work of our faculty and staff, we work diligently to connect with the students to ensure their path here at Livingstone College is tailored for their success on campus and post-graduation.”

During open house, the admissions office will be conducting on-site admissions and awarding scholarships for GPAs ranging from 2.5 to 4.0.

It will also be the first open house under the administration of Davis and under the leadership of the new vice president of enrollment, Anthony Brooks.

Brooks returned to Livingstone College after 17 years when he served as assistant vice president for enrollment management and strategic planning from 2001-2005.

“Livingstone College is spiraling upward and becoming a premier higher education institution,” Brooks said. “Our new admission team is full of energy and enthusiasm that will definitely be tied to our actions and recruitment on and off campus.”