Kannapolis lifts water system advisory for Suburban Woods Published 5:20 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A water main break in the Suburban Woods neighborhood left several blocks in the immediate area without water. The affected area included portions of Crestwood Court, Suburban Drive, Suburban Avenue, Brookshire Avenue, Larry Drive and Odell Street.

Just after 5p.m., a boil water advisory was lifted. All water quality tests were negative for contaminants.

Kannapolis Water Resources Department crews worked to repair the line as quickly as possible so residents with low or no pressure wouldn’t be affected for long.

Water customers were urged to conserve water if possible. If you have questions, you can call 704-920-4444.