Hood’s Mbuwayesango awarded Louisville Institute Sabbatical Grant for research Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Dr. Dora R. Mbuwayesango, George E. and Iris Battle Professor of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament and Languages and Dean of Students at Hood Theological Seminary, was awarded a sabbatical grant for research by the Louisville Institute.

She is one of the nine out of more than 80 applicants to be awarded the 2023 Louisville Institute Sabbatical Grant. The grant will allow Mbuwayesango to spend a year on leave researching and writing her proposed book titled, “The Privileging of Some Men and the Marginalization of All Women: A Postcolonial Feminist Interpretation of the Book of Numbers.”

President Vergel Lattimore characterizes Mbuwayesango as “one of the most prolific Hebrew/Old Testament scholars in theological education in America.” He added that “Dr. Mbuwayesango is one of the few American biblical scholars who had been recognized, internationally for her insight into matters that have global implications.”

Louisville Institute’s Sabbatical Grant for Researchers offers grants up to $40,000 to assist research and writing projects that will advance religious and theological scholarship in ways that also address practical issues concerning Christian faith and life, pastoral leadership, and/or religious institutions.

Funded by the Religion Division of Lilly Endowment Inc., Louisville Institute awards grants and fellowships to those who lead and study North American religious institutions, practices, and movements, advancing scholarship to strengthen church, academy, and wider society.