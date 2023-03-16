High school wrestling: West’s Hercules leads All-SPC; West’s Brown is Coach of the Year

Published 11:47 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Mike London

West's Coach John Brown. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

 

 

All-South Piedmont Conference

Oliver Perry West Rowan

Connor Misenheimer West Rowan

Hunter Miller West Rowan

Grayson Burleson West Rowan

Christian Hercules West Rowan Wrestler of the Year

Jathan Roby West Rowan

Landon Spicer West Rowan

Braxtyn Barger West Rowan

Jackson Baglio Central Cabarrus

Charleston Baglio Central Cabarrus

Tyriq Freeman Central Cabarrus

Ethan Treadway Concord

Alex Petroff Concord

Daniel Tierney Concord

Christopher McDonald East Rowan

Leah Edwards East Rowan

Alex Luna East Rowan

Shayden Edwards East Rowan

Mason Kincaid South Rowan

Mateo Diaz Ruiz South Rowan

Gabriel Perry Northwest Cabarrus

Coach of the Year – John Brown – West Rowan

