High school wrestling: West’s Hercules leads All-SPC; West’s Brown is Coach of the Year
Published 11:47 am Thursday, March 16, 2023
All-South Piedmont Conference
Oliver Perry West Rowan
Connor Misenheimer West Rowan
Hunter Miller West Rowan
Grayson Burleson West Rowan
Christian Hercules West Rowan Wrestler of the Year
Jathan Roby West Rowan
Landon Spicer West Rowan
Braxtyn Barger West Rowan
Jackson Baglio Central Cabarrus
Charleston Baglio Central Cabarrus
Tyriq Freeman Central Cabarrus
Ethan Treadway Concord
Alex Petroff Concord
Daniel Tierney Concord
Christopher McDonald East Rowan
Leah Edwards East Rowan
Alex Luna East Rowan
Shayden Edwards East Rowan
Mason Kincaid South Rowan
Mateo Diaz Ruiz South Rowan
Gabriel Perry Northwest Cabarrus
Coach of the Year – John Brown – West Rowan