High school softball: Strong start for South Published 8:19 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — South Rowan’s softball team is very young but is off to a 5-1 start.

South has gotten a big boost from a strong and deep freshman class. The Raiders played only one senior (Bailey Yon) and no juniors in Wednesday’s 5-0 win at West Davidson.

Freshman Eva Shue pitched the shutout against the Green Dragons (3-4). She struck out nine and walked three.

It was a scoreless game until the fifth inning when the Raiders got four runs. Freshman Avery Fisher’s double was the key hit. She drove in three.

Freshman Campbell Withers had two hits, with a double. Shue went 2-for-3.

South also has standouts in the sophomore class, players who made an impact as freshmen — Kynlee Dextraze, Lexie Ritchie and Carmen Thomas.

It looks like the South Piedmont Conference is going to be tough. West Rowan (2-1, 0-1), Carson (4-2, 3-0), East Rowan (5-1, 2-0) and Central Cabarrus (5-1, 2-0) all have very good teams.

South is scheduled to play at West Rowan on Friday.