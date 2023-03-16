High school seniors invited to participate in career hiring event April 3 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

SALISBURY — High school seniors looking to kickstart their careers are invited to attend Rowan-Salisbury School’s Aspire and Hire Career Expo on April 3 at the West End Plaza.

The event will allow students and members of the community to get hired on the spot by leading employers in Rowan County.

The Aspire & Hire Career Expo is an opportunity for participants to connect with over 40 businesses actively seeking to fill entry-level positions. In addition to meeting with industry professionals, participants will have access to NCWork’s mobile unit, which offers resources for resume writing and job skill preparation.

The event will offer two sessions. Session one will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for all RSS seniors and juniors. Session two will be open from 2-4 p.m. for community members.

.Work-ready seniors or juniors enrolled in Rowan-Salisbury School System can register here. Members of the community can register on EventBrite.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring their resumes since they may be able to interview on the spot.

Aspire & Hire Career Expo is hosted and sponsored by Rowan Partners for Education, NC Works, Rowan-Salisbury Schools CTE, Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan EDC, Novant Health, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and NC Works Next Gen. For more information about the Aspire and Hire Career Expo, contact Kresen Whitmarsh at whitmarshkb@rss.k12.nc.us.

The West End Plaza is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.