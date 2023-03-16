High school girls soccer: Falcons win 2 Published 10:04 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Most of the Rowan County soccer teams have taken a break from matches this week, but West Rowan played twice.

The Falcons (2-2-1) began the season with two losses and a scoreless tie, but they broke through for wins on Monday and Wednesday.

In a 3-0 victory against Union Grove Christian, the Falcons scored all three goals in the second half. Madison Downing, Jisel Suarez and Brittany Vanhoose scored, and Vanhoose also had an assist.

Emily Kelly made seven saves.

On Wednesday, the Falcons won 4-1 in a rematch at home with Central Davidson, the team they tied 0-0 on the road.

Anna Mead had a hat trick and Vanhoose had four assists. Also scoring was Lily Carrillo. Kelly had eight saves.

West coach Alan Puglia is back for another season. It could be a good one for the Falcons.

Mead and Vanhoose are seniors who supplied a high percentage of the offense last season. Kelly, another senior, is an experienced goalkeeper.

West starts South Piedmont Conference play next Tuesday at Northwest Cabarrus.