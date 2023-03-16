Granite Quarry hosts free mulch event Saturday, March 18 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — The town of Granite Quarry is offering free mulch to residents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18.

The annual event is being held at 1040 Mar Rock Drive. You must be a resident of Granite Quarry with a valid driver’s license to verify your address. To check if your home is within the town’s limit, there is a map here.

One backhoe scoop per address, but additional scoops could be provided if there is enough supply.

This is the third year the town has had the free mulch event. Reserve your free mulch by calling the town at 704-279-5596, extension 212. Or you can email events@granitequarrync.gov.

Even when the free mulch event is not going on, residents can purchase mulch from the town for $10 per bucket. If you are a nonresident the cost is $25 per bucket. The town has to use the equipment is the reason for the charge. You can call the Granite Quarry town hall to make an appointment.