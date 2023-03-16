Gold Hill Historic Methodist Church hosts John Earnhardt Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

GOLD HILL — Remember race car driver and champion Dale Earnhardt?

The Gold Hill Historic Methodist Church is excited to welcome his cousin John Earnhardt back home. John and Dale learned to race together as young boys in Gold Hill on a dirt track behind the tavern on U.S. 52, and John has lot of stories to tell from back in the day.

Join folks at John’s childhood church, Gold Hill Methodist, on the dates below and prepare for a few belly laughs and tears and hopefully a change of heart.

Friday, March 24, 7 p.m. “Story of Earnhardt Family” (Bootlegging and Fast Cars).

Saturday, March 25 7 p.m. “The White Flag.”

Sunday March 26, 9:30 a.m. “God’s Plan for My Life” (God’s Plan for Each of Us).

Sunday, March 26, 7 p.m. “Three Steps to Success” (How to be Successful).