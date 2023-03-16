Education roundup: Firefighters visit Isenberg to help students with science project. Published 12:01 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

1 of 4

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fire Department visited Isenberg Elementary on March 10 to help students out with their science project.

The fire crews used their extended ladder to drop items for a student experiment, which significantly enhanced the project.

Ring the bell at Morgan

GOLD HILL — Students who level up to the next grade at Morgan Elementary get to celebrate the accomplishment by ringing the school bell.

Students level up by showing mastery of all of the standards for that grade level. Morgan Elementary’s social media coordinator and technology facilitator Kendel Cozart indicated that Morgan hosts three Ring the Bell celebrations each year.

Special show for fifth graders

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Symphony performed a concert on March 2, and more than 1,500 Rowan-Salisbury Schools fifth graders were invited to the show.

The project has been going strong in the community for more than 60 years. The Salisbury Symphony offered a special thanks to the Blanche and Julian Robertson Foundation, the Woodson Foundation, and the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation for their support of musical exposure.