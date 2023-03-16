Downtown Salisbury Bar Crawl set for St. Patrick’s Day Published 12:01 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Downtown Salisbury Bar Crawl for St. Patrick’s Day officially kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and continues until 10 p.m. in the social district, which is home to various unique bars and restaurants.

Stamp cards will be given out and a $1 donation will be given per stamp from participating businesses. This crawl’s nonprofit donates to the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, which supports child victims of abuse and their non-offending caregivers with critical in-house services at their nationally accredited facility. For more information, go to https://terriehesscac.org/

Enter to win a grand prize worth over $325 in gift certificates from all of the participating businesses. Shamrock Cheers participants must purchase a minimum of five of the participating businesses to be entered to win.

Participating businesses are:

• The Fishbowl (bar) — 2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

• Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square (bar, music and art venue) — 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music by Coddle Creek 9 p.m.-midnight; drink special is green Jameson and ginger slushy, Jell-o shots; food special is corned beef and cabbage, Guinness brats

• STL Club (bar) — 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

• Wonderland Arcade Bar (bar) — 5 p.m.-close (after 11 p.m.); drink special: green Lucky Charms cereal milk slushy

• Bonaparte Castle — 4-10 p.m., live music 6-9 p.m.; horse carriage rides to/from other bar crawl venues; drink special: the Irish Kiss (malt beverage permitted)

• Bottle & Can (beer bar and bottle shop) — 2-10 p.m.

• New Sarum Brewing Company (brewery taproom) — noon-10 p.m.; food trucks: 5:30-8:30 p.m.; music by Jon Linker 6:30-9:30 p.m.; drink special: leprechaun farts (green glitter lager)

• Skinny Wheels Pedals and Pints — (bike shop and bar) 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Bangkok Downtown (Thai restaurant and Japanese sushi) — 4:30-9 p.m.; drink special: green matcha drink

• Go Burrito Rum Bar (Tex Mex cantina and tiki bar) — 3 p.m.-1 a.m.; music: Liam Pendergrass 7-10 p.m., Karaoke 10 p.m.-1 a.m.; drink special: Irish maid (Jameson, honey, cucumber, St. Germaine, lemon)

• Sgt Pepper’s (bar, pizzeria) — 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; music: Seth Grigg 7 p.m.-midnight; food special: pizza by the slice

• Sweet Meadow Cafe (farm to fork eclectic bistro) — 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Jasmine’s Creole Cuisine (Creole and Asian fusion restaurant) — 4:30-8 p.m.

Stowe Law Firm, PLLC is sponsor for the event.

For more information, go to www.downtownsalisburync.com/living/socialdistrict/