Carolina Artists plan to paint smiles for foster kids at Thursday's meeting

Tote bags will be furnished. The group will be painting bags to bring smiles to the faces of foster children in Rowan County. Some materials will be furnished but attendees may want to to bring brushes, waterproof markers and paint if you prefer to use your own supplies. Bring your fun and creative ideas. Janet Isenhour will be presenting the program and will have examples for creating ideas to paint. The Carolina Artists guild will enjoy a fun, interactive and informative program on fabric painting at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Doors open at 6:30, use side entrance in the 100 block of North Jackson Street. Look for signs.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate. You can bring photos or examples of your artwork to share. The club welcomes all artists and photographers from beginners to seasoned artists. Annual membership is $35.

Information will also be shared about the upcoming art show at the Spencer Women’s Club. The dates for the show are April 20-21. It will feature artwork and photography by members that will be available for sale. A portion of the sales will benefit Spencer Women’s club.