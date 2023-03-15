Youth mountain biking competition at Community Park this weekend Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League is hosting its second event of the 2023 season at Salisbury Community Park on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 500 high school and middle school mountain bikers from across the state will race and participate in several cycling programs over the course of the two days.

The Rowan Rockhounds and other nearby teams are competing. Details are available here linked flyer.