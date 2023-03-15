Photo gallery: Catawba women on the way to Elite Eight
Published 9:40 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023
1 of 12
Catawba's bench players jumping with joy as the game ends with a win., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Dance Team and Band during the game., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's happy players celebrate. posting their name on the final 8 teams list. Lyrik Thorne 33 in front, Lauren Ford 4 and Janya Downs 1., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's players celebrate and thank the student section for their support.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Meracedes Wampler 12 shooting and GSW's, Destinuy Garrett "0". photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Coach Terence McCutcheon in the huddle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Sara McIntosh shooting jumper., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lyrik Thorne 33., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Janiya Downs 1 rebounding. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Janiya Downs following her shot with a rebound., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Janiya Downs driving in the final minutes of the game.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lyrik Thorne 33 fouled by GSW's, Ava Jones 5. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba’s women’s basketball team will face Cal State, Dominguez Hills, in an Elite Eight game Monday at 1 p.m. after defeating Georgia Southwestern in the Southeast Regional final.
.