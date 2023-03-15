Photo gallery: Catawba women on the way to Elite Eight

Published 9:40 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba’s women’s basketball team will face Cal State, Dominguez Hills, in an Elite Eight game Monday at 1 p.m. after defeating Georgia Southwestern in the Southeast Regional final.

 

