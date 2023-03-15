One shot in bowling alley parking lot Published 10:09 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

An individual was transported to an area hospital on Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The events that preceded the shooting remain unclear at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.