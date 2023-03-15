One shot in bowling alley parking lot

Published 10:09 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Chandler Inions

An individual was transported to an area hospital on Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The events that preceded the shooting remain unclear at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.

More Crime

Blotter: Rowan County deputies bring in two on drug charges

Man already out on bond arrested again after high-speed chase

Kannapolis police seek hit-and-run suspect

March 15 blotter: Traffic stop leads to recovery of copper wire, drug arrest

Print Article