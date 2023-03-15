Man already out on bond arrested again after high-speed chase Published 9:45 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

SALISBURY — A local teen out on bond for larceny and theft for a February incident was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle.

Ethan Ghent, 18, is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault on law enforcement, carrying a concealed gun, resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, speeding 15 mph more than the posted speed limit, driving a motor vehicle with no registration plate, no operators license, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $70,000.

The incident began Tuesday morning when a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on I85, reportedly speeding more than 90 mph.

As the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, the rider exited onto East Innes Street and reportedly accelerated. A short chase ensued down Bendix Dr and back into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road.

Once in the parking lot, the motorcyclist reportedly reached 80 mph until ultimately losing control of the Harley Davidson and crashing in front of the grocery store.

As the rider hit the ground, he reportedly got up immediately and began running on foot from the deputy toward the rear of the store.

The deputy chased him. Once he caught up with him, the rider reportedly began fighting and resisting arrest. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to get handcuffs on the suspect.

At that point, the rider was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent, known to law enforcement. During the investigation, deputies contacted the motorcycle owner, who was unaware that his Harley Davidson had been stolen during the night.

At the time of this arrest, Ethan Ghent was out on a bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice and injury to real property stemming from the previous encounter with law enforcement.