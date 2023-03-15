Kannapolis police seek hit-and-run suspect Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A hit-and-run victim from Kannapolis has been released from the hospital, but authorities are still looking for the driver of the car.

On Monday, Kannapolis Police officers were called to the 2400 block of Lane Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run incident.

According to a release from the city’s director of communications, when first responders arrived they “located a victim who had been struck by a vehicle.”

The victim was reportedly walking in the bike lane when struck by the vehicle and received treatment for injuries before being released.

The person alleged to have struck the victim reportedly fled the scene. Authorities are looking for a vehicle believed to be a silver 1998-2002 Honda Accord. The release indicated that the passenger side mirror was likely missing.

The investigation remains ongoing and being handled by Kannapolis Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Keith Benfield at 704-920-4053 or kbenfield@kannapolisnc.gov.