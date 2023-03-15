High school baseball: Rowan teams split six games on a wild Tuesday in the SPC and CCC Published 12:37 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

From staff reports

HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan opened South Piedmont Conference play by walloping Lake Norman Charter 20-5.

Chance Mako benefited from the offensive onslaught. He pitched five innings for the win. He struck out nine, allowing two runs and three hits.

East (4-2) pounded out 16 hits, with Blake Hill, Cobb Hightower and Morgan Padgett launching homers.

Nate Hayworth had two hits and three steals.

It was a decent game until the late innings. East scored eight runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh.

East is home against Marvin Ridge on Wednesday for a non-conference game.

•••

CONCORD – West Rowan won 9-5 in a tough South Piedmont Conference opener, beating previously unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus on the road.

West led 6-5 going to the final inning, but got some breathing room with a three-run seventh.

West got three hits and two RBIs from Luke Graham, two hits and two RBIs from Zach McNeely and two RBIs from Brice Knox.

Northwest led 3-2 after three innings, but West (3-2, 1-0) went ahead to stay with a three-run fourth. Graham and Knox had the key hits.

Corbin Bailey pitched the first two innings. Alex O’Rourke pitched the middle three innings for the win.

Drew Burton allowed a walk-off grand slam on Saturday, but put that behind him and was great in the sixth and seventh. He struck out three and qualified for a save.

Blake Gaffney hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Northwest (4-1, 0-1).

The teams will play at West on Friday. West Rowan hosts West Cabarrus in a non-conference game on Wednesday.

•••

CONCORD — Carson breezed to a 12-0 win at Concord to start South Piedmont Conference play.

Hayden Simmerson got the win with four dominant innings. The Catawba signee struck out 10 and allowed one hit.

Gage Trexler finished up the five-inning game on the mound.

Carson (3-3, 1-0) scored four runs in the first inning and led 10-0 after a four-run third.

Simmerson and Jacob Efird homered to lead a 13-hit attack. Keegan Barger had a triple. Austin Efird, Will Bradshaw and Connor Rayfield had doubles.

Barger, Bradshaw and Cody Russell had two hits each.

Concord (1-4, 0-1) had three hits.

The Cougars will host the Spiders on Friday.

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan suffered a freaky loss for the second straight night.

At Piedmont on Monday, South went into extra innings, scored four in the top of the ninth, and then allowed five in the bottom half of the inning.

South was in charge for six innings at Central Cabarrus on Tuesday in the South Piedmont Conference opener for both teams.

South had Wake Forest signee Haiden Leffew on the mound, and he dominated. The lefty struck out 14 in six innings, while allowing three hits and three walks.

Leffew had a run-scoring double as South took a 2-0 lead in the third.

South made it 3-0 in the fifth with Aaron Jones socking a triple and scoring on Marshal Faw’s double.

South (1-5, 0-1) plated two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of Central miscues.

With a 5-0 lead and with Leffew at 94 pitches, South turned to the bullpen to finish it.

It didn’t work out.

The first Vikings (2-1, 1-0) reached in the bottom of the seventh, with a single, two walks and two hit batsmen. That made it 5-2.

Raeder McIntyre’s two-run double cut South’s lead to 5-4. Coleman Williams’ two-run double gave the Vikings an improbable walk-off win.

•••

DENTON — North Rowan put up a fight and staged a great comeback, but South Davidson won 9-8 in Central Carolina Conference baseball on Tuesday.

The victory gave the Wildcats a season sweep of the Cavaliers.

North Rowan starting pitcher Trey Johnson walked eight and was knocked out in the fourth. At that point, South Davidson led 9-1.

The Cavaliers scratched out two runs in the fifth to get back to 9-3.

Then North had a four-run sixth that included a two-run homer by Malakie Harris to make it 9-7.

North got the first two men on base to start the seventh, but South Davidson turned a double play and was able to hold the Cavaliers to one run in the inning.