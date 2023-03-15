Blotter: Rowan County deputies bring in two on drug charges Published 10:21 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A man and woman from Rowan County were taken into custody Monday morning following an investigation that began at the Circle K convenience store in Granite Quarry.

Rowan County deputies, along with Granite Quarry police, contacted Jordan Moore in the parking lot of the store. Based on prior knowledge, they knew that Moore had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

After arresting Moore on the outstanding warrant, deputies contacted a female, later identified as Kayla Wall, sitting in the passenger seat of Moore’s car.

As deputies talked with Wall, they reportedly observed drug paraphernalia “in plain view” and the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

As a result, deputies conducted a probable-cause search of the car.

During the investigation, deputies found 49 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, 11 grams of MDMA, three grams of marijuana, three handguns and almost $800.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-I controlled substance, four counts of possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance and one count of possession of a schedule-I controlled substance.

Deputies took Moore into custody, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Wall faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of a schedule-I controlled substance, possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, possession of a schedule-III controlled substance, possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

During the arrest, Wall was also served with an outstanding child support order for arrest and placed under a $60,000.00 bond in the detention center.

Moore reportedly has a criminal history from at least 2010, with numerous gun and drug convictions. At the time of arrest, Moore was out on over $370,000 in bonds with 15 drug charges pending in court.

Meanwhile, Wall has a criminal history dating back to at least 2015 that includes numerous traffic convictions, including shoplifting and drug paraphernalia convictions. At the time of her arrest, she was awaiting trial for felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A woman was the victim of a simple physical assault that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury between 1:24-1:57 p.m. on March 13.

Robert Wigfall, 50, was arrested on March 13 and charged with misdemeanor violation of a protective order.

Noah Gabriel Vanhoy, 18, was arrested on March 13 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Devonnnie Paige Burris, 28, was arrested on March 13 and charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Jordan Taylor Dunne, was arrested on March 13 and charged with misdemeanor non-payment of child support.

Christopher Carl Schumacher, 35, was arrested on March 13 and charged with felony breaking and entering cars or other motor vehicles.

In Salisbury Police reports