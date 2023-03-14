March 14 Blotter: Physical disturbance leads to pursuit, arrest Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested Saturday night after leading authorities on a short pursuit following what was originally reported as a physical disturbance.

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, faces multiple charges including resisting a public officer, fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, expired registration, reckless driving to endanger, failure to stop at a steady red light, unsafe passing yellow line and failure to stop at a stop sign. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Sorocki was involved in a physical disturbance that began in the 900 block of Celebration Street. When officers arrived, the other party in the disturbance was inside a vehicle, but Sorocki was reportedly not. However, reports indicate that he proceeded to get into a vehicle and attempted to leave the scene.

Reports state that Sorocki was able to make it to Ryan Street, before he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He returned to Celebration Drive, where he was apprehended by the pursuing police officers.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• An unidentified person reported being the victim of an assault in the 200 block of East Fisher Street between 11 p.m. on March 9 and 7 a.m. on March 10.

• A juvenile reported being a victim of an offense against a family member stemming from an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Woodson Street between 8 a.m. on March 8 and 4:26 p.m. on March 9.

• A man was the victim of a larceny that reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street between 1-1:05 p.m. on March 10. The total estimated loss was $230.

• A juvenile reported being the victim of child abuse stemming from an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue between 3 p.m. on March 9 and 1:21 p.m. on March 10.

• A woman was the victim of larceny that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Clancy Street between 8 a.m. on Feb. 28 and 4:10 p.m. on March 10. The total estimated loss was $299.

• A juvenile was the victim of child abuse that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 7:45-7:52 p.m. on March 10.

• A man was the victim of an assault that reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Audrey Lane around 3:10 a.m. on March 11.

• A bullet was found in the 700 block of Hidden Creek Circle around 8:57 a.m. on March 11.

• A business in the 2900 block of South Main Street was reportedly burglarized between 6 p.m. on March 10 and 9:45 a.m. on March 11.

• A cell phone was found in the 100 block of Laurel Pointe Circle around 11 a.m. on March 11.

• A woman was the victim of a physical domestic affray that reportedly occurred between noon and 12:10 p.m. on March 11.

• A man was the victim of a larceny that reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Standish Street around 2:12 p.m. on March 11.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue around 2:47 p.m. on March 11.

• A man was the victim of a burglary that reportedly occurred on Hill Street around 9:50 a.m. on March 12.

• A woman was the victim of a burglary that reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Lakewood Drive between noon on March 9 and 3:30 p.m. on March 12. The total estimated loss was $798.

• A man was the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that reportedly occurred in the 700 block of East Innes Street between 6:39-8:02 p.m. on March 12. The total estimated loss was $340.

• A female was reportedly assaulted in the 1000 block of East Innes Street around 8:19 p.m. on March 12.

• Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was arrested on March 10 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Jennifer Lorrain Thomas, 43, was arrested on March 10 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Robert L. Atkins, 39, was arrested on March 10 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• John Leroy Partee, 62, was arrested on March 10 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Areial Gayle Arnold, 31, was arrested on March 10 and charged with felony obtaining property under false pretenses.

• Angel Antonio Molina Vega, 20, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

• Timothy Dwayne Rhodes, 26, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

• Tyshawn Ranon Bookhart, 40, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons.

• Carlos Cardenas-Castro, 48, was arrested on March 12 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A woman was the victim of wire fraud that reportedly occurred in the 3800 block of Daugherty Road in China Grove between 10:22 a.m. on March 7 and 10:22 a.m. on March 9.

• A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the shoulder of the 77000 block of I-85 South between 8-10 a.m. on March 10.

• A woman reported being the victim of larceny — automobile accessories that occurred in the 1900 block of Mt. Hope Church Road around 4:07 p.m. on March 10.

• A man reported being the victim of a larceny that occurred in the 2300 block of White Road in Salisbury between 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 13 and 2:15 p.m. on March 4.

• There was an attempted break in at Rowan Gun and Pawn between 5:40-5:45 a.m. on March 11.

• Jwad Sharees McDaniel, 19, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana greater than .5 ounces and less than 1.5 ounces.

• Wesley Blake Barnes, 18, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

• Devon Savoie Greene, 19, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of alcohol by anyone under 21 years of age.

• Gregory William Gottfried, 63, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911 emergency telephone system.

• Maureen Elise Smith, 50, was arrested on March 11 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana greater than .5 ounces and less than 1.5 ounces.