Man arrested for attempted carjacking Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

SALISBURY — A man wanted for his alleged role in an attempted carjacking last October was arrested over the weekend by the Salisbury Police Department.

Keshawn O’Brien Hargrave, 28, was arrested on March 12. He faces charges of robbery with firearms/other dangerous weapons, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $80,000.

According to reports from last year’s incident, Hargrave allegedly made contact with the victim through Facebook Marketplace and arranged to sell them a car.

The victim alleges that the original meeting was supposed to take place at Walmart, but when they arrived, the plans unexpectedly changed.

The seller asked the victim to meet them on Link Avenue instead. When the buyer reached Link Avenue, they were subsequently instructed to come to Craige Street instead.

While on Craige Street, the seller made telephone contact with the individual believed to be Hargrave, who reportedly instructed the buyer to comply with the demands of two males who approached the vehicle. At least one of the males revealed a firearm and demanded the buyer’s wallet and cash.

The assailants reportedly tried to take the victim’s keys. When the keys were dropped to the ground, the victim recovered them, and their assailants fled on foot. The victim got to Avalon Street safely, where they notified the police.

