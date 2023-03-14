Accelerate Therapy and Performance opens Concord location

Dr. Delaine Fowler, president of Accelerate Therapy and Performance, has opened a new location in Concord. A grand opening event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1036 Branchview Dr. NE Suite 205.

Fowler’s practice includes four doctors of physical therapy in Salisbury and two more in the new Concord location. More than 30 injury prevention consultants nationwide help more than 10,000 people a day be well and feel well within industrial settings.