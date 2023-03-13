High school baseball: Cougars win a tight one; Hornets fall 9-8 Published 10:14 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

From staff reports

Monday …

CHINA GROVE — Carson used four pitchers to beat West Cabarrus 3-2 in a non-conference game played on Monday.

The Cougars (2-3) scored their three runs in the third to lead 3-0. Emory Taylor drove in a run with a sac fly. Cody Russell and Hayden Simmerson had back-to-back doubles with Simmerson’s two-bagger driving in two runs.

Carson had seven hits, including two doubles by Russell. Daxton Savage stole two bases.

Corbin Hales, Taylor, Mikey Beasley and Casey Crawford pitched for the Cougars.

Taylor worked four innings for the win. Crawford closed it and struck out two in the seventh.

West Cabarrus is 1-3.

Carson starts South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday at Concord.

In other SPC openers on Tuesday, East Rowan is at Lake Norman Charter, South Rowan is at Central Cabarrus and West Rowan is at Northwest Cabarrus.

South Rowan’s scheduled game at Piedmont was canceled.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost 9-8 to Thomasville in a Central Carolina Conference game played on Monday.

Salisbury led 2-1 after one and 3-2 after three, but couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs.

An insurance run Thomasville scored in the top of the seventh for a 9-6 lead proved to be decisive when the Hornets (0-6, 0-1) loaded the bases with one out and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Salisbury had seven hits, but Thomasville only walked two Hornets and only made one error.

Aiden Mowery went 2-for-2, plus a walk, and scored three runs for Salisbury. Evan Koontz had two doubles and two RBIs. Landon Tucker had a double.

Hank Webb took the loss. He pitched five innings and was charge with seven runs.

Tucker and Koontz pitched in the late innings.