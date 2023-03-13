College baseball: Catawba wins a tight one Published 3:01 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of St. Michael’s by holding on for a 3-2 win on Sunday.

The Indians only had five hits against the visitors from Vermont, but managed to score three runs in the early innings. That was just enough.

Cameron Mills and Jackson Price had two hits each. Logan Rogers had a pinch-hit double.

Catawba (15-9) got six pitchers some work, and they were good. Robbie Cowie, making an appearance in the third inning, was credited with the win.

Marshall Raper struck out two in the ninth for his first save.

St. Michael’s (0-7) made it exciting with two runs in the eighth.

Next for Catawba is a home series this weekend against South Atlantic Conference opponent Coker.