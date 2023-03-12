Special meeting to discuss proposed budget called by Granite Quarry board of aldermen Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A special meeting has been called by the Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen to discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

The public is invited to attend. The meeting is at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 13 and will be held at the Granite Quarry Town Hall, 143 North Salisbury Avenue.

Contact the town hall if you have any questions or concerns at 704-279-5596.