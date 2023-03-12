Rowan Chamber Commerce sending delegation to Raleigh Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has more than 20 business and community leaders participating in the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance trip to Raleigh on Wednesday, March 15. This one-day trip allows chamber leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the General Assembly and advocate for the community’s priority projects.

“It’s important for our state officials to know what we are doing to improve our own community and how they can best help us. The meetings we have scheduled will highlight Rowan’s priority projects, including transportation/infrastructure funding, education/workforce development needs and maintaining a healthy business climate in North Carolina,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding in a news release.

The meetings start at noon with local legislators: Sen. Carl Ford, Rep. Harry Warren, Rep. Julia Howard and Rep. Kevin Crutchfield. From 1-5 p.m. meetings will be held with Senate and House leadership and Cabinet level officials. The Chamber group will join the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance for a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. and return to Salisbury around 8:30 p.m.

If you have business advocacy issues which you would like the Chamber to address, contact Chamber President Elaine Spalding at 704-633-4221 or espalding@rowanchamber.com