Rockwell board of aldermen to hold three public hearings Published 12:04 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

ROCKWELL — The town of Rockwell’s Board of Aldermen will vote on whether or not to amend the town’s charter and implement four-year staggered terms for the aldermen at their upcoming meeting Monday, March 13. They also may vote to put the question on the November ballot for Rockwell voters to decide.

Currently, all five of the town’s board of aldermen are up for election this year. If the board votes to amend the charter on Monday, the top three winners of this year’s election will automatically have four-year terms. The two with the next higher number of votes will have a two-year term and those seats will be up for election again in 2025. The winners of the 2025 election will then begin four-year terms.

If amending the town’s charter goes to the November ballot and Rockwell voters approve it, the staggered terms would not go into effect until 2025.

Other than Rockwell, the only municipalities in Rowan County that do not have staggered terms are the Salisbury City Council and the town of Faith Board of Aldermen.

There will also be two other public hearings at Monday’s meeting.

One is to discuss a request for a special use permit to construct a restaurant with a drive-through window. The Morning Glory, a popular, mobile coffee shop based in Rockwell, wants to build a permanent residence to sell their coffee. They currently park and sell coffee at 234 East Main Street in Rockwell.

The second is for a voluntary proposal by the town to relinquish portions of Rockwell’s extra territorial jurisdiction back to Rowan County. Notices were sent out to all property owners who would be affected by the change if it passes, according to town officials.

Rockwell’s Town Board meetings start at 6 p.m. at the town hall, 202 East Main Street.