Raynes Earns Eagle Scout Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

1 of 1

Dawson Raynes, 16, received his Eagle Scout Award on Jan 21, 2023 at Rock Grove United Methodist Church in Salisbury. The award was presented by his Scoutmasters, Garret Frick and Ann Barber.

Dawson began as a Tiger cub in Pack 324, and completed his Eagle Rank as part of Troop 324. He earned many awards as part of scouts. He earned all four religious awards and was awarded the 4 Star P.R.A.Y. Award. He also received the Dr. Bernard Harris Supernova award in scouts. He completed numerous STEM classes, participated in a science fair competition and had to teach other scouts about STEM to obtain this. He has served as a Quartermaster, Assistant Patrol Leader and Troop Historian. He has earned 103 Merit Badges and 16 Eagle Palms.

He has performed many hours of community service including wreath laying at The National Cemetery, Scouting For Food collections and High Rock lake clean ups. He makes craft and goody bags on a regular basis for residents at The Laurels Care Facility in Salisbury, a project began during Covid. His Eagle Scout project was the completion of 31 no sew fleece blankets for Trellis Supportive Hospice Care. These were distributed to patients across the Piedmont area. The project was in memory of his father, David.

He is a junior at Gray Stone Day School and is dually enrolled at Stanly Community College. He plans on attending a four year college and majoring in computer science. He is a member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church.

Dawson is the son of Meridith and the late David Raynes.