Kannapolis City Council to meet Monday
Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the items that will be discussed.
- There will be proclamations for Year of the Trail 2023 and American Red Cross Month.
- The follow-up for the conditional rezoning request at Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads.
- There will be a public hearing to receive comments on the 2023 water shortage response plan.
- A presentation will be given on the recommended employee enrichment initiatives related to longevity pay, merit pay and annual COLA.
- A presentation will be given on the employee compensation package.
- A memorandum on the understanding related to the establishment of a downtown Kannapolis ambassador program will be given.
- There will be a discussion on the downtown development project agreement regarding the ballpark concessions building.
- There will be a budget amendment #23-19 appropriating a portion of the fund balance to fund city’s portion of concession building project.