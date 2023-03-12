College baseball: Indians take 2 Published 12:03 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s baseball team will have to make sure that St. Michael’s College makes the trip down from Vermont again in 2024.

The Indians (14-9) racked up two victories on Saturday, whacking St. Michael’s 6-1 and 17-1. St. Michael’s is 0-6.

The teams are scheduled to play again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Brandon Rodgers (2-1) pitched eight strong innings in the 6-1 victory. He allowed three hits and struck out seven.

Cooper Bryson had three hits. Levi Perrell, Jackson Finger and Drew Robertson had two hits each.

In the 17-1 game, Mason Gwyn (4-0) threw five innings and was credited with a breezy win.

Cameron Mills and Robertson went 3-for-3. Patrick Hogan and Levi Perrell also had three hits. Finger drove in four runs with two hits.

Freshman Ty Hubbard, the former South Rowan star, had a double to knock in two.