Business roundup: F&M Bank promotes Hoskins to senior executive vice president Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Guy Hoskins has been promoted to senior executive vice president. As chief financial officer, he has spent the past 26 years serving F&M Bank clients. He oversees the bank’s financial, investment and audit systems and related controls. He also serves on the corporate management committee, bank management committee and senior loan committee.

He started as the bank’s corporate controller in 1996, was named chief financial officer in 1998 and joined the bank’s board of directors for F&M Financial Corporation, F&M Bank and F&M Investment Services in 2011.

Hoskins received his B.S. in accounting from the University of Kentucky and earned the status of certified public accountant (CPA). He spent 10 years with KPMG, a global firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services.

He has also served as a board member for many local nonprofits including United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Community Care Clinic, Rowan Arts Council and Piedmont Players Theatre, among others.

“I couldn’t ask for a better community bank leader,” said F&M Bank Chairman and CEO Steve Fisher in a news release. “Guy is a talented professional with an extensive skill set who is dedicated to his F&M Bank teammates and to the F&M Bank mission. Please join us in congratulating him on this well-deserved achievement.”

State Employees’ Credit Union, SECU Foundation honored

RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation were first-place recipients of two statewide Credit Union National Association (CUNA) awards sponsored by the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation (CCUF) – the Louise A. Herring Award for Philosophy in Action and the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award, respectively.

SECU received the Louise Herring Award for demonstrating the practical application of the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People®” through the beneficial services provided by SECU*RE, Inc., the Credit Union’s wholly-owned property management Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO). SECU*RE was formed in 2013 to preserve and improve foreclosed residential real estate across North Carolina while helping Credit Union and community members in need of safe and affordable housing. Since then, SECU*RE has continued to expand its property renovation and community revitalization niche, providing affordable rental housing to more than 8,200 North Carolinians, and since 2020, it has turned 32 of its renters into first-time homeowners.

SECU Foundation won the Dora Maxwell Award for its Mission Development Grant (MDG) program, which promotes local and community development. Starting as a pilot in 2017, the program was designed to assist North Carolina non-profits with organizational capacity building to help them continue their mission of serving others with expanded facilities and services. The Foundation has since awarded 39 MDG grants totaling more than $1.5 million to help so many, including the homeless, veterans, children experiencing food or clothing insecurity, and patients and families needing hospitality house or hospice care services. The Foundation is anticipating 20 more MDGs to be awarded by this summer.

“These awards recognize many great programs that exemplify how credit unions live out the ‘People Helping People’ philosophy each and every day,” said Leigh Brady, chief operating officer. “We are honored to be acknowledged by CCUF for our dedication and commitment to making a positive difference for our members, communities, and state through SECU*RE and the member-funded SECU Foundation.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration SECU has been providing employees of North Carolina with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development through projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives.