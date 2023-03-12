Blotter for March 10 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• A man was the victim of unemployment fraud that reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Henderlite Street between 10:14-10:15 a.m. March 9.

• A man was the victim of an automobile-accessory larceny that reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road between 6 p.m. March 8 and 8 a.m. March 9. The total estimated loss was $32.

• A man was the victim of an automobile-accessory larceny that reportedly occurred on Post Oak Place between 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 8. The total estimated loss was $32.

• A man was the victim of credit-card fraud that reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Ackert Avenue between 12:34-3 p.m. March 9.

• A woman was the victim of a larceny that reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Sunset Drive between 3:28 p.m. March 7 and noon March 9. The total estimated loss was $1,000.

• Found property was reported by Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Bendix Drive on March 9.

• Andre Gerode McDowell, 40, was arrested on March 9 and charged with defrauding innkeeper or campground owner.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A man was the victim of credit-card fraud that reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Chez Charolais Road around 10:04 a.m. on March 3.

• A business in the 2000 block of U.S. Hwy. 29-N was reportedly burglarized between 4 a.m. and noon on March 9.

• A woman was the victim of burglary by forcible entry that reportedly occurred in the 9100 block of Stokes Ferry Road between 8 a.m. Jan. 25 and 2:30 p.m. March 9.

• A Kannapolis woman was the victim of a violated restraining order that reportedly happened at 6:39 p.m. March 9.

• Christopher May Riddle, 45, was arrested on March 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Thomas Heath Jordan, 48, was arrested on March 9 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Maurice Demar Caraway, 38, was arrested on March 9 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

• Kendarius Maxwell Rankin, 25, was arrested on March 9 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Jonathan Alexander Humphries, 27, was arrested on March 9 and charged with felony obtaining property under false pretenses.

• Jacob Elliot Errante, 28, was arrested on March 9 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Rodney Lamar Wright, 53, was arrested on March 9 and charged with felony assault by strangulation.