Women’s HERstory gala set for March 17 at Meroney Theatre Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

SALISBURY — “Celebrating Women Who Tell Their Stories” is the theme of a gala sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in celebration of Women’s History Month on Friday, March 17, at the Meroney Theatre at 7 p.m.

The program will celebrate three local women who overcame challenges: Jazmine Cordoba, Sabrina Phoenix-Harris and Dr. Patricia Smyre.

“It’s important to highlight the strength of women in an effort to empower us all to never forget what we acquired and how we can use those skills and talents to help others,” Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry, Salisbury AAUW branch president, said in news release.

The gala will benefit projects of Salisbury AAUW, including a scholarship fund to send local students to the National Conference for Women Student Leaders in May.

The gala will include a catered meal by Buttercup Café and Catering, entertainment and DJ Bobby Jones will provide music. Tickets are $45 and may be purchased through EventBrite.com (Women’s HERstory Fundraising Gala). Reservation deadline is March 15.

Since its founding in 1881, AAUW has been one of the nation’s leading voices promoting education and equity for women and girls. It has 1,000 branches and 800 college/university institutional partners, including Livingstone College and Catawba College. The Salisbury branch began in 1951. For more information, email salisburyncaauw@gmail.com