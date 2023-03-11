Sorority fundraiser runs through April 22 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

SALISBURY — The Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is hosting its annual fundraiser. The grand prize is a $2,000 gift card to Louise Vuitton. The second prize is four days and three nights at the Hilton Grand vacation resort in Las Vegas. Tickets are $25 and the fundraiser ends April 22. All proceeds will benefit scholarships and community projects. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3GZ0Zfx