Sorority fundraiser runs through April 22

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — The Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is hosting its annual fundraiser. The grand prize is a $2,000 gift card to Louise Vuitton. The second prize is four days and three nights at the Hilton Grand vacation resort in Las Vegas. Tickets are $25 and the fundraiser ends April 22. All proceeds will benefit scholarships and community projects. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3GZ0Zfx

