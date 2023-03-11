Sarina Dellinger: Celebrating spring at Hurley Park Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

1 of 4

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

Nature has seemed to awaken in the past few weeks, always feeling earlier than the year before. The park is lush with spirea, forsythia, magnolia and daffodil blooms. The birds seem to be extra cheerful in song and turtles can be found basking once again on the creek bank. We are certainly celebrating the imminent arrival of spring here at Hurley Park. We’d like to invite you to join us at the 36th annual Hurley Park Spring Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Hurley Park.

This free, family-friendly event is always a wonderful time! We’ll be joined again by the Soap Bubble Circus, magician and carriage rides. The sounds of the Salisbury Swing Band will fill the air. Popcorn, cookies and Cheerwine will be served by the Hurley Park Advisory Board. Many local organizations will also be on-site providing information about upcoming events, educational materials and ways to get involved.

To the average viewer, spring is the most exciting season at Hurley Park with the lush green hues returning and abundant blooms. The azaleas and dogwoods will certainly begin to steal the show from the smaller flowers like Virginia bluebells and trillium. However, spring beauty can be found nearly anywhere you look at Hurley Park. When visiting this spring look for the Silverbell along Annandale Avenue located right beside the road. This tree is probably my favorite in the park and doesn’t get nearly enough regard due to its location. The long-blooming, bell-shaped flowers provide nectar to hummingbirds, butterflies and bees. It is a host plant for many Lepidopteran caterpillars (butterflies and moths). It is as productive to the ecosystem as it is beautiful. I implore you to take a meandering walk this spring through the park and take a look at the plants within. If you have questions about what you’re seeing — join us for a tour on March 15 or May 10 at 10 a.m. We meet by the pond deck or send me an email for more information at sarina.dellinger@salisburync.gov.

If you have questions about Hurley Park or how to book an event, please give us a call at 704-638-5298. Stay up to date with what’s happening at Hurley Park by following us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. To view a map or donate to Hurley Park, go to our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark.

Sarina Dellinger is public garden supervisor for Salisbury Parks and Rec.