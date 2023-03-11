Lynna Clark: That can’t be good Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

We have three grown daughters scattered about making their little corners of the world better. During a recent weekend the one living nearby was at a beach retreat with ladies from her church. I checked the weather app and was happy to see she was enjoying 73 degrees and sunshine. Wow. How perfect. Our middle daughter had plans to visit the farm of a friend who is into permaculture… whatever the heck that is. I had to Google it. She too had great weather for the permaculturing adventure. Woohoo!

However, as I checked the weather for our poor firstborn living in the Midwest, she was experiencing something called “frozen fog.” I have never heard of such a thing. I wondered if she were to drive through it, would it scratch her car.

That can’t be good.

Later that day I decided to make homemade banana pudding. You know, the kind mama made by cooking egg yolks. Since the local daughter has a gold mine in her backyard (she raises chickens and therefore has eggs) we have a generous portion of the motherlode. After adding four yolks, a little flour and sugar to a warm pot on the stove, I stepped away to grab the milk. Literally two steps to the fridge and two steps back. Of course there’s no telling how long I peered into the coldbox trying to remember why I was there. Upon returning to the stove I discovered darkness hovered upon the face of the deep. I snatched the pot from the flame but it was eternally too late. Scorched globs of gunk greeted me and I knew.

That would not be good.

So I started over. Different pot, fresh ingredients, lower temp and constant stirring would surely lend a good result. Mama would be proud. Later after it cooled and thickened, I relished the sweet pudding over bananas while I watched the birds outside my window. Naturally I dribbled pudding on the reading glasses hooked in the front of my shirt. As I tried to remove it, the pudding smeared all over the left lens. OK, so I may have licked it off. But even after dousing my glasses in water, things were still foggy. But at least it was not frozen fog. Because that would surely not be good.

Ahhh, sweet Saturday! A day filled with sunshine, scorched pudding and fog. I’ve come to realize; even with the good, the bad and the ugly… my life is pretty good. It’s hard sometimes to recognize just how good we have it. Scripture says it like this.

“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” — 1 Corinthians 13:12

Soon the fog will lift. Pain will disappear and the truth will be evident. In the grand scope of things, life really is pretty darn good.

Lynna Clark lives in Salisbury. Read more at LynnasWonderfulLife.wordpress.com.